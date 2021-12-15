Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.01. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

