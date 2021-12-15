Spire Wealth Management Purchases 79 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $269.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.28 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $217.31 and a 1-year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

