Spire Wealth Management Sells 218 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

