Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,424 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

