Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.46

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 104582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 77,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

