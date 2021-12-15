Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

