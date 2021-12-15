SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.85. SPX reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.