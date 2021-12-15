SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

