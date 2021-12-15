SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.00.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

