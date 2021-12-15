SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £39,780 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($52,570.37).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.97) on Wednesday. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Get SSP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSPG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.63) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.13 ($4.68).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.