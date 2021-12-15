StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.