Standard Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $489,993.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $489,993.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.