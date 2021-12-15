State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

