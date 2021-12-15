State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.