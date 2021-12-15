State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

