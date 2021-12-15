State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

