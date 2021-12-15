State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

NYSE:AMP opened at $292.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

