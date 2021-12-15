State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $90,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

