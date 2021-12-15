State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098,959 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $303,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

