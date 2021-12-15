State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $40.51 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

