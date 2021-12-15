State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.09 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $47,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

