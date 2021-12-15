State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,847 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $41,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,826,641 shares of company stock valued at $112,497,706 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

SNAP stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.