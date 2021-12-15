State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 971 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Anthem were worth $53,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.10.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $433.94 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

