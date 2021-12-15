Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.36. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 139,701 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 79.45% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.