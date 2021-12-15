Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 227.85 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,160.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

