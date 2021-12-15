Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

