Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,345 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

BG opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

