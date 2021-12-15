Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

PRU stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

