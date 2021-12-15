Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

NYSE V opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $404.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

