Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,893 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

