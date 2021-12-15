Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.43% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $56,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

