Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Ulta Beauty worth $67,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.70.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $389.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

