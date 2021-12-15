Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $69.42 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $69,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.58 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

