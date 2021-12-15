Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Silicon Laboratories worth $63,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.