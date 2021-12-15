Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Floor & Decor worth $87,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE FND opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,135 shares of company stock worth $8,138,814. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.