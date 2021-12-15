Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $245.56. 19,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

