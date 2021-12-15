Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

SLYG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

