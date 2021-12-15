Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 205,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35.

