Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

