Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,311 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.