Steven E. Nell Sells 1,100 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.45. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

