Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 518% compared to the average daily volume of 466 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

