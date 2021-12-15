Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $65.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 61,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,535. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

