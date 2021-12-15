Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

