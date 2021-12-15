Strs Ohio Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

