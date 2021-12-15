Strs Ohio Has $2.39 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

