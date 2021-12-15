Strs Ohio Purchases 3,251 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

