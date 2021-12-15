Strs Ohio Sells 3,598 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

