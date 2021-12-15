Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,754 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $60,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

