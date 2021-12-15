Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 92,853 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $63,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

